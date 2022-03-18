Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.45

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.45 and last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 5713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58.
In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,581 shares of company stock worth $765,173. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile (NYSE:CNC)
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
