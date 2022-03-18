Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.45

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.45 and last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 5713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,581 shares of company stock worth $765,173. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

