Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “
Shares of CEPU stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $581.00 million, a P/E ratio of -128.67 and a beta of 1.36. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38.
Central Puerto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
