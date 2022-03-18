Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $581.00 million, a P/E ratio of -128.67 and a beta of 1.36. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

