Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.
IPSC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 1,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,065. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 25,505.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.
About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
