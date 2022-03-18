Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $289.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $290.90 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $234.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.90.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $70.50. 3,316,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,686. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.