Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $289.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $290.90 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $234.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.
CDAY stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $70.50. 3,316,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,686. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.