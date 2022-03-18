Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 830.77%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
