Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 830.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

