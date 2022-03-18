Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $159.54. 237,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437,902. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.