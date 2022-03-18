Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.36.

Chevron stock opened at $160.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $312.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

