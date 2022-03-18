China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Trading Down 20.4%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 20.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

