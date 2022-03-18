Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chindata Group by 310.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Shares of CD stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

