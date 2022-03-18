CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $32.13 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Get Rating ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

