Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 690.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

