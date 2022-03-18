Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CIEN opened at $58.63 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

