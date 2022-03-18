Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after purchasing an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cigna by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average of $219.36. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

