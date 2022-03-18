Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.61. 24,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $186,879. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

