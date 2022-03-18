Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $4.26 on Friday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $212.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $66.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens by 42.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Citizens by 163.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citizens by 19.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

