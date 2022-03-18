CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CKX Lands stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.15.
About CKX Lands (Get Rating)
