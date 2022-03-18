Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to report $4.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

