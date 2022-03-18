Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of CWAN opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 625,503 shares of company stock worth $10,780,137.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

