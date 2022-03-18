Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,540 ($20.03) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,250.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,382.16. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

