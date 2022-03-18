Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Colfax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE CFX opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

