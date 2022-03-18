Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after acquiring an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $73.34 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.