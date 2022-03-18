Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 517,634 shares trading hands.
CBD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
