Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 517,634 shares trading hands.

CBD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

