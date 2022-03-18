Comparing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -10.35% 4.62% 2.51% Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Clarivate and Wejo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.88 billion 5.73 -$270.45 million ($0.37) -42.54 Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wejo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clarivate and Wejo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 5 0 2.71 Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $24.43, indicating a potential upside of 55.20%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.01%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Clarivate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clarivate beats Wejo Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

