Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 710,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.40. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

