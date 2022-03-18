Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.70

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.70 and traded as high as C$5.26. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 69,565 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$420.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total value of C$62,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,796,818.40. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 620,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,634,897.76.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.