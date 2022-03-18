Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFLT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Confluent stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 634,025 shares of company stock worth $27,704,768.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

