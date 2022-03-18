ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Trading Down 2.8%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.62. Approximately 1,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.