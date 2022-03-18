Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.82.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $90.01 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.