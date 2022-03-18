Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.69. 28,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,893. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,013.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

