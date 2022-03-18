Contrasting Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Beachbody alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Beachbody and Jowell Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00 Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody presently has a consensus target price of 6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 189.24%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Jowell Global.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and Jowell Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16% Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Jowell Global shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beachbody and Jowell Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $873.65 million 0.79 -$228.38 million N/A N/A Jowell Global $96.88 million 0.41 $3.59 million N/A N/A

Jowell Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Summary

Beachbody beats Jowell Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beachbody Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Jowell Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 24,513 Love Home Stores. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.