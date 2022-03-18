ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.62) to GBX 256 ($3.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.54) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.67.

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

