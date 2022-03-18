Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Copart posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $279,931,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Copart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Copart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

