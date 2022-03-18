Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

