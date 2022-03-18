Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

