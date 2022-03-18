Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54.

