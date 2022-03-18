Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,161.14 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,351.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,362.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

