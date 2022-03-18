CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $172,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

CorVel stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average is $179.26. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $213.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

