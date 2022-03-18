Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Costamare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

