Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.50. The company has a market capitalization of $244.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.