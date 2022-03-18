Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.91.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.23%.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,730 shares of company stock worth $2,309,837 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

