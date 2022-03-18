Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler downgraded Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.74 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $27.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,730 shares of company stock worth $2,309,837. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

