Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:CPAQU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 21st

Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CPAQU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Counter Press Acquisition Co. Unit Company Profile

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

