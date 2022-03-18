Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 603,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,059,157 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

