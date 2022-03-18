CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

PMTS stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $38.92.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

