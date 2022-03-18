Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Desjardins raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

NYSE CPG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 6,750,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

