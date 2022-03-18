Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in February

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after acquiring an additional 185,329 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

