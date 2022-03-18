Critical Contrast: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.95 -$20.96 million N/A N/A Amazon.com $469.82 billion 3.41 $33.36 billion $64.78 48.55

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 Amazon.com 0 0 37 0 3.00

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 172.22%. Amazon.com has a consensus target price of $4,215.65, indicating a potential upside of 34.05%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 7.10% 27.98% 8.98%

Summary

Amazon.com beats 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc. is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment is engaged in retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment consists of the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

