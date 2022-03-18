Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Update

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $65,099,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.