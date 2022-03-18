Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,169. The company has a market capitalization of $849.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

