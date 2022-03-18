CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 1,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

CFB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $770.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 52.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 101.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.